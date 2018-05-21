History as Ayade test runs Africa’s first rice city project

By Emma Unah

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has said that he was optimistic that the state’s economy would soon record a giant leap with the expected generation of over N70 billion yearly from the state’s Rice City project.

The governor, during the test run of the project situated at Ayade Industrial Park, Calabar, the state capital, said the Cross Rivers Rice City, is the largest and first of its kind in Africa.

According to him, the Rice City is one of the signature projects of his administration and will be certified ready for commercial activities in June this year because the seedlings are natural with no chemical added, saying it was time other states and the Federal Government started patronising the facility.

Governor Ayade said the project stemmed from his determination to free Cross River from over dependence on federal allocation.

“When I told Cross Riverians that my ambition was to restructure the state from over dependence on federal allocation, I truly meant it because with projects like this, we are going to generate more revenue for the state, we are partnering the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to ensure that most of the seedlings are acquired from here,” Ayade said.