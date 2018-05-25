Herdsmen attack: Stop killings in our towns, Numan youths protest at NASS

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—OVER 200 youths from Numan federation of Adamawa State, yesterday, stormed the National Assembly to protest against perceived endless killings of their people by suspected herdsmen.

The Numan youths from Bwatiye tribe came to the National Assembly carrying placards with various inscriptions.They alleged that suspected herdsmen had been attacking their communities and killing them, while the government has been looking the other way.

According to them, at the last count, they have lost about 21 villages to the suspected herdsmen with over 200 persons killed, while many others were displaced.

“We want the government to protect our lives and property. We are here to let NASS know what we have been going through. We want them to come to our aid. We are not indicting the state government, but we want our lives protected. We’re adding our voices to the calls by our elders,” one of their leaders said.

The youths later submitted a petition to the National Assembly under the Bwatiye Development Association (BDA) in which they made certain demands signed by their President, Chief Hezron Fada.

Addressing the protesters, their representative at the House of Representatives, Talatu Yohanna, said being part of government, she would take their plight to the leadership of the House.

According to him, “we demand that the Federal Government sets up the machinery to identify these foreign forces and their Nigerian counterparts. They should be prosecuted and punished for their heinous crimes against the Nigerian nation.”