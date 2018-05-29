Herdsmen attack: Ambode, Buratai vows to ensure improve security

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, have assured that more resources would be committed towards ensuring that herdsmen attacks, kidnapping, armed banditry, robbery and other forms of criminalities, were nipped in bud completely within the axis.

They gave the assurance yesterday at the commissioning of Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbo-oye, Epe, Lagos State, saying, this facility is one of the strategy employed to tackle different forms of criminalities including possible herdsmen-farmers clash, kidnapping, gun running and armed robbery.

While addressing the gathering, Ambode hinted that another FOB would be setup in Ikorodu to end the activities of Badoo and other criminalities that had affected security of life and property within the axis.

He added that the state government would partner the military to enhance safety and security of the residents.

According to him, the new FOB which serves as replacement for the former army Barracks, would strengthen the victory already attained against kidnapping, armed banditry and others in in Ikorodu-Epe axis.

“If there has been anything our administration achieved in the last three years, that has been in the areas safety and security of the people. At the beginning, the issue of kidnapping used to be at the eastern axis of Ikorodu-Epe. But with the assistance of the security operatives, the Nigerian military in particular, the menace has become a long of the past,” he said.

The Governor also recalled that at the early days of his assumption of office when the menace of kidnapping was rampant in Ishawo area of Ikorodu, the Nigerian army worked with the State Government to have in place a small military base in the area.

Earlier, Buratai, argued the new FOB was strategically sited to monitor activities on the Lagos lagoon because the water links South-South region of the country, saying, makes it essential for army operational activities.