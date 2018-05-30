Herdsman arraigned in Ekiti over alleged destruction of N4m cassava farm

Ado-Ekiti – An 18-year-old herdsman, Mohammadu Suraju, whose cattle destroyed a N4 million cassava farm, on Wednesday appeared before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.



The accused is facing a charge of destruction of farm crops.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 15 at Igede Farm Settlement.

He alleged that the accused unlawfully grazed his cattle on the farmland belonging to Mr Andy Ochumba and destroyed cassava valued at N4 million.

The offence contravened ‎Sections 2 and 7 of the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing in Ekiti State (as amended) of 2018.

The prosecutor had requested the court to remand the accused and asked for adjournment to enable him ‎to study the case file and present his witnesses at the next hearing date.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyer, Mr Chris Omokhafe, urged the court to grant him bail with a promise that he would be of good conduct and would not jump bail.

Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, in his ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 13 for hearing. (NAN)