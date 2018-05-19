Henry aiming to upstage Arteta for Arsenal job

Thierry Henry is determined to land the manager’s job at Arsenal and has no interest in being part of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, according to reports. Arteta is said have agreed in principle to take up the job, but Daily Mail of England reports that Henry is set to present ideas to the Gunners board on Monday.

Arteta and Henry have both acquired their UEFA Pro coaching qualification this week with both gaining experience fast in their current roles.

Henry is part of the Belgium international set-up under experienced manager Roberto Martinez, while Arteta has been under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola as joint-assistant at Man City for the last two seasons.

And Henry told Sky Sports back in February that he would be interested in the role: “It would be a dream for me. Interested [in the job]? Yes. Who wouldn’t be? “But I can’t talk about it because of the respect that I have for the man in charge still, and my job that I’m doing with Belgium right now.”