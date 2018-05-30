He walked out on his family

Dear Bunmi,

A year after giving birth to twins, my husband and I had another child. Before the kids came along, our social life was very active and we had loads of fun. All that soon changed, however, because of the children. I was too tired to stay up late and didn’t feel like going out. But that didn’t stop my husband who has now moved out of the matrimonial home to live with his lover. He bragged she was a professional who had time for romance. Now I blame myself for not being the wife I should have been to him.

Kikelomo

Dear Kikelomo,

With time you’ll realise this inconsiderate man did you a favour by walking out on you and the children. What kind of a man walks away from his family at the first sign of trouble? You didn’t make these babies on your own – it takes two to make babies. Of course, you’re heart broken but you’ll get over his betrayal.

Please don’t blame yourself for your husband’s indiscretion. Focus on the children and ask for help from friends and family. I’m sure with time, his new lover would discover how fickle he really is, by which time you would have moved on and become stronger because of your ordeal.