Halep downs Sharapova to reach Rome final

Top seed Simona Halep profited from 10 breaks of Maria Sharapova’s serve to clinch a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on Saturday and reach the Italian Open final.
On Sunday, Halep will face defending champion Elina Svitolina in a repeat of last year’s final.
