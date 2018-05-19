Breaking News
Halep downs Sharapova to reach Rome final

On 7:11 pmIn News, Sports by adekunleComments

Top seed Simona Halep profited from 10 breaks of Maria Sharapova’s serve to clinch a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on Saturday and reach the Italian Open final.

On Sunday, Halep will face defending champion Elina Svitolina in a repeat of last year’s final.


