Hajj 2018: FG to get waiver for Nigerian pilgrims on Biometric data capturing —Executive Director

By Bashir Bello

The Executive Director, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abu Rimi said the Federal government was working assiduously to get waiver for Nigerian pilgrims intending on the biometric data capturing.

He lamented the few number of the centres, saying only three of Kano, Ilorin and Lagos were initially created and later upgraded to 10, yet the Katsina pilgrims have to go to Kano or Sokoto centres.

Rimi dsiclosed that the sum of N1,463,410.00 will be paid by intending pilgrims in the state, advising them to pay the amount to certified banks and authorities. According to him, “National Hajj Commission, NAHCON has fixed 2018 Hajj fare at N1,463,410.00 and His Excellency, the Executive Governor has approved the announcement of the said Hajj Fare for Katsina State. “NAHCON has fixed the deadline for remittance of fares collected by the state to it on or before the end of Ramadan. I advice our teeming depositors and others who are yet to deposit to immediately do so between now and end of Ramadan.

The Executive Director however, said that about 2, 225 intending pilgrims in the state have so far deposited money for the exercise while noting that about 4,930 hajj seats were allocated to the state