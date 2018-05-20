Group laments killings, sacking of communities in Nasarawa by mercenaries

By David Odama

LAFIA – A group has lamented the killings of scores in a fresh attack on Egbura communities in Umaisha, the headquarters of Opanda chiefdom in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The unknown gunmen alleged to be Bassa mercenaries were said to have razed several houses in a coordinated attack on the Egbura communities.



A release made available to newsmen in Lafia on Sunday by Egbura National Development Association (ENDA) and signed by the National President and Secretary Prof. Ibrahim Aguye and Prof. Yusuf Aboki respectively.

They alleged that “apart from Ugya which has experienced sustained attacks by Bassa mercenaries, surrounding villages such as Kolo, Katakpa and Ogba have also come under attacks on different days, as well as many other Egbura communities in Toto LGA are still experiencing guerilla styled attacks while lives as well as properties are being lost.”

“We are constrained to give the concerned authorities some promising lead that would prove useful on the timeline of their campaigns of carnage and terror which has seen them raiding various Egbura communities of Toto LGA”, the statement added.

The leadership of ENDA expressed worry that the sustained attacks has political undertone and further appealed to Governor Al-Makura to take proactive measures to end the ongoing genocide on Egbura communities in the state.

The statement reads: “The state government should unmask the masquerades behind the latest crisis which we have every reason to believe, has political undertone.

“It should also act to bring those who are hell bent on rubbishing the uncommon feats achieved by the Nasarawa government through ignition of crisis in flash points across the state as we approach the 2019 general elections.”

The leadership of ENDA also urged Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the displaced Nasarawa Egbura indigenes from Kolo, Kuwa, Kokoto, Kanyehu, Dausu, Ogba, Ugya, Katakpa who are currently taking refuge in Umaisha and environs.

The statement however called on the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello to facilitate the return of all displaced Egbura indigenes from Ogbonka, Ogbaozanyi, Ozugbe, Ahutara, Okanga and Ibiroko Egbura in Bassa LGA of Kogi state seeking refuge in Nasarawa to their ancestral homes.