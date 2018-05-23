Guinness underage drinking campaign targets 5m youths

Guinness Nigeria Plc says it aims to educate five million youths by 2012 through its underage drinking campaign, as it takes campaign to educational institutions. The campaign is targeted at persons aged 13 to 17.

Managing Director of the company, Peter Ndegwa, at the unveiling of Smashed, a live performance drama in Lagos, said it aims to reduce the incidences of underage drinking and incidences of alcohol related harm(s) among young persons, by teaching them about the consequences of underage drinking and binge drinking. He said: “We are committed to Nigeria and to the development of our youth population and we will continue to do our best to ensure that the young people of our country not only reach their full potential but also lead rich meaningful lives.”

He stated further that young people are most vulnerable to different societal burdens such as peer pressure and the need to fit in, this sometimes causes them to make uninformed decisions.

“Schools are an important setting for interventions aimed at shaping behaviour among adolescents because no other community institution has as much continuous and intensive contact with young people. And this is why Guinness Nigeria decided to implement the Smashed programme in 28 government and private schools across Lagos State.”