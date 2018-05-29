Group wants President Buhari to wade into APC crisis

Kaduna – A pro-Buhari support group, Vote Guard and Awareness for Buhari, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC).



Leader of the group, Alhaji Kelani Mohammed said at a news conference in Kaduna that the crisis rocking the party in many states require the President’s personal intervention.

He said, the APC needed a united front ahead of the 2019 general elections and blamed state state governors for igniting some of the crises when they allegedly hijacked party machinery and scuttling internal democracy.

According to him, only Buhari’s personal intervention will bring about sanity in the APC before 2019.

Kelani dismissed recent agitation by the new PDP, saying it was self serving.

“There was a merger ahead of the 2015 elections, where about four or five parties came together, and every group came with its own interest.

“The complain the nPDP members are putting forward is that, they have not been carried along, though, in a political setting like ours, people are bound to be aggrieved, but in the case of members of nPDP, many of them got appointments.

“Saraki is the Senate President, Dogara is it Speaker, many of them are Governors, while some benefited from the recent board appointments, while their spokesman, Kawu Baraje is a chairman of a lucrative board.

“Now, I learnt that, they met the Vice President yesterday and still, they are not satisfied; they said they have to meet the President.

“But believe me, in a party situation, we depend solely on the masses of this country who will do the voting and that is why the government is concentrating on how to bring the masses out of their present predicament.

“For us, all we desire is peace, cohesion and mutual understanding for APC to move forward towards 2019.

“Truly speaking, nPDP have their own masters outside and maybe they have a second option, but even if they have they cannot defeat us, because we have the masses with us.”(NAN)