Group says AI’s report against army unfortunate

An anti-terrorism group, the Coalition against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has said that the latest report by the international agency, Amnesty International (AI) against the Nigerian army is unfortunate. It said the report is capable of hampering Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the national co-ordinator of the group, Mr. Gabriel Onoja, said it AI plans to embarrass the Nigerian government with its reports which, according to the group, are false.

According to Onoja, AI plans to embarrass the Nigerian military with cooked up reports about cases of rape allegedly carried out by men of the armed forces at the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He accused AI of engaging in acts and comments that have seen it deteriorating from a group championing the cause of humanity to one whose actions could embolden Nigeria’s enemies and bring about insecurity.

Onoja wondered how the military, which it said has sacrificed so much to ensure normalcy returns to Nigeria’s northeast, will be subjected to such reports being released by AI.

He said, “This allegation against the Nigerian military is unfortunate because the military as an institution is one that prides itself in the strict discipline and character moulding of its men from the day they enlist to when they leave.

We have absolute confidence in the conduct of our military, particularly those deployed on special operations.

“it is public knowledge that no institution is responsive to reports of bad behaviour, misconduct and other forms of indiscipline like the military.

“That is why, within any military setting, you will find the full compliment for ensuring compliance with rules and regulations and for punishing acts of wrong doing like the appointment of provosts, RSMs , the building of guard rooms and the setting aside of tasking drills for punishment to erring men and officers.”

He expressed concern that the AI’s allegations against the country’s military are coming at a time when acts of terrorism have been reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, AI may have done some good work in the past and elsewhere in the world, but it’s current intervention in Nigeria since the war against insurgency intensified leaves much to be desired.

“If they’re not complaining about the number of suspects arrested, they are busy alleging acts that never existed. We are all aware that the fight against insurgency is not a tea party,” he added.