Group lauds Obaseki’s developmental strides

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has pledged to work with non- government organisations as his administration is open to ideas and public scrutiny, urging NGOs to defend public trust.



Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the new executive members of Conference of Non-Governmental Organisations (CONGOs), who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “Since we are elected to uphold public trust, we will continue to put tax payers’ money and other resources at our disposal to proper use in our mission to transform and develop the state and make life better for our people.

“We will not relent in making public, government activities and information for scrutiny, because we have nothing to hide. We will tell you what we have spent on our projects,” the governor pledged.

He assured CONGOs’ new executives that his administration would work with the group by ensuring that the group gets free access to government information on demand.

Obaseki noted that his administration will not waste public wealth as the administration remains diligent in expending public funds to develop the state.

He urged the group to be credible in carrying out its mandate to ensure that the public interest it represents is not replaced with self-interest.

“You should not use this platform to access government and negotiate your own private benefits,” he advised.

“We will support you to succeed because we believe in your organisation, in your cause and your mandate,” Obaseki added.

He expressed optimism that the new executives will advance CONGOs’ interest in ensuring the group remains transparent, noting, “We believe with the caliber of people managing the affairs of the group, we will have a transparent partner in our dealings.”

Earlier, the President of CONGOs, Comrade (Mrs.) Daisy Idufueko Abiola, said they will work with Edo State Government on different thematic areas of development.

“In line with the vision of the group we will work with the state government to drive development,” she said.

She commended governor Obaseki for the state’s developmental strides and the success recorded in tackling illegal migration and human trafficking; job creation; education reforms; infrastructural development; improved traffic management system and in open governance.