Group hails FG over Maritime varsity

By Onozure Dania

Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change, NDIMRC, has hailed the Federal Government for the smooth take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The group, which has been at the forefront, pushing for the commencement of academic activities at the university, said that the smooth take-off of the university was a welcome development and lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and other stakeholders for their efforts in the establishment of the university.

The group said that everything possible must be done now to make teaching and learning comfortable in the university.

According to the group, “We also want to appeal to the former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is the Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, to prevail on the Federal Government to construct a road from Warri to the permanent site of the university.”