Group blames media for selling sex through music

Calabar – The President of the Medical Women Association (NWA), Cross River State Branch, Dr Jacinta Okoyobuli, has blamed the media for selling sex to children through music.

Okoyobuli made the allegation Tuesday in Calabar at the sidelines of the commemoration of the Menstrual Hygiene Day.

She said that as the media continued to promote sexual videos and songs, the wrong messages would continue to be passed to young girls and boys.

The medical doctor said the media should have a more positive look in regards to adolescent health and well-being.

She said the association used the opportunity of the Children’s Day, which coincided with the Menstrual Hygiene Day, to educate girls from different schools on menstrual hygiene.

“We let the girls know that menstruation is not a curse, they should be happy that they are able to menstruate because without menstruation, there would be no humans,” she explained.

She also said they were there to demystify the cultural myths concerning menstruation.

“If you are on your period, you are not unclean, you can swim, cook for your family, you can even engage in sporting activities and should not miss classes,” she said.

Okoyobuli said that NWA was working with the state government to introduce Adolescent Health and Sexuality Education to schools in Cross River.

She also urged parents to talk to their children about sex education, adding that if they did not, someone else would teach them negatively.

She said: “We actually went with a token, after we finished talking to the girls on menstrual health, we gave samples of sanitary pad to them and taught them how they are used.”

Okoyobuli said the association would be working with churches, women groups and cultural organisations from next year, to eradicate the myth concerning menstruation.

Similarly, the president of the Association of Precious Pearls, Ethel Inyang, said they were there to encourage the girls that they could do anything they wanted to do and their period should not hold them back.

“Girls shouldn’t be limited, the negative things they hear are myths, girls are strong, they can be leaders, so we encourage them to go all out to conquer their world,” she said.

Ethel also called on boys to partner with girls for greater success rather than regard them as weaker vessels.

“The stigma is mostly from the boys, when the girls see their first menstrual period, the people who laugh most in class are the boys.

“The boys should also learn because we have told them to support their sisters, they would be fathers, so they need to know what to tell their daughters,” she said.

NAN reports that the Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated annually on May 28, the theme of the 2018 celebration is “No More Limits’’. (NAN)