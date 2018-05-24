Group advises Nasarawa/Kogi govts on LG crisis

By Emmanuel Ovuakporie

ABUJA—TO bring lasting peace between Egbura and Bassa ethnic groups in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Bassa Local Government Area in Kogi State, the two state governments need to take a number of steps, a socio- cultural group has said.

The group, Egbura National Development Association, ENDA, at a briefing in Abuja by its President, Professor Ibrahim Aguye, and Secretary, Professor Yusuf Aboki, called on the two states to probe prominent personalities in the two states for their roles in the recent crisis that engulfed both communities.

He said: “A prominent personality and a politician, both in Kogi State, a high-ranking officer with one of the anti-graft bodies, a top civil servant in Abuja and a one-time chairman of Toto council, who are all sons of Bassa and their conspirators within and outside both states, are some of the sponsors of this latest terror.”