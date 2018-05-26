Gowon, Shonekan, Ambode, others for Gen. Diya’s church 70th anniversary

The former Nigerian Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.), Chief Ernest Sonekan, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, FCA, the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun FCA, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, the publisher, The Guardian Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka – the publisher Vanguard newspapers, among other eminent personalities are expected to grace the forthcoming 70th anniversary celebration thanksgiving service tomorrow, of the United African Methodist Church Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos.

The auspicious occasion is to round up the weeklong activities of the celebrations which will also include the unveiling of marble in honour of the church’s founding founders and other notable contributors, to the past, present and the continued expansion and growth of the church, since its inception seventy years back.

The event is a hallmark in the annals of the establishment of the church which hitherto was known as ELEJA, but now known with its present name, United African Methodist Evangelical Church.