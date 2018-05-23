Gowon, Ambode, others for Diya’s 70th birthday thanksgiving

Two former heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) and Chief Ernest Sonekan, Governor Akinwumi Abode of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are among eminent Nigerians expected to grace the 70th birthday thanksgiving service at United African Methodist Church Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos, this Sunday.

Also expected at the event are Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers; Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers; Asiwaju of Remo Land and the Executive Chairman, Coleman Wires and Cables Industry, Chief Solomon Onafowokan; industrial icon, the Sobaloju of Lagos, Chief Kessington Adebutu, and a seasoned industria-list, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Senator Anthony Adefuye.

Others include Senator Ayodeji Otegbola, Asiwaju of Aworiland; former Minister of Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo; former President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Nike Akande; former District Governor 404B-2, Lions International, Dr. Christiene Olufunke Adebajo, and business tycoon, Olori-Moji Abass.