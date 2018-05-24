Gov Okowa’s 3 years, a blessings to Deltans -Ossai

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has been described as a great manager of resources and a blessing to Deltans .

The disclosure was made by his Aide on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success while responding to questions from journalists yesterday in Asaba.

According to Ossai, The ongoing Development in Delta State today is as a result of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa prudent management of resources.

“Gov Ifeanyi Okowa being an experienced politician in the past years has been able to do justice to the State resources in bringing prosperity to Deltans .

“Over the years as Governor, he has been able to complete a total number of 70 road projects with a length of 263 kilometers. Over 40,000 unemployed youths have been transformed into owners of businesses and employers of labour in the Okowa’s job creation scheme.

The aide who eulogiesed the Governor for his achievements in the technical Education said the Governor has transformed over three technical colleges in the state to a world class technical education.

“As at today, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa have been able to transformed three dead technical colleges to world class colleges and there are over four more technical education that are currently undergoing transformation” he said .

While answering question on flooding, the Aide said the State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa is currently spending billions of Naira curbing the menace of flooding in the state Capital territory.