Gov Emmanuel commissions Anchor House

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has tasked Anchor Insurance Company Limited to strive to become Nigeria’s topmost insurer by mobilising available resources to achieve the feat.

He gave the challenge during the official commissioning of Anchor Insurance ultra-modern office complex in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday.

Emmanuel, who described insurance business as the highest employer of labour in the country, urged the management of the company to do everything possible to raise the bar in its profit making and also give it a pride of place as the best insurance firm in the country.