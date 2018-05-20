Gov Amosun’s aide emerges Chairman, as Ogun holds peaceful congress

Chief Derin Adebiyi, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Political Affairs, on Saturday, emerged as the Chairman of the state executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun.

In a peaceful exercise, former Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Bashiru Fadayiro and Patrick Ogunde emerged Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

A former media aide to former Gov. Olusegun Osoba, Wole Elegbede, equally, emerged as the Publicity Secretary.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Rev. Peter Obadan, announced the result at the conclusion of the exercise.

He disclosed that a total of 1,749 delegates from 20 local governments in the state, were accredited and participated in the congress.

Obadan, who described the election as peaceful, said out of the total votes cast, 18 were voided, just as he commended the party members for giving good account of themselves.

In his acceptance speech, Adebiyi, said his exco would ensure politics of inclusion and work to ensure victory for the party in 2019 general elections.

Adebiyi, who assured that the new exco would obey the national leadership of the party, also said the party will be firm and not tolerate indiscipline, declaring “era of indiscipline is gone in Ogun APC”.

He noted that the peaceful conduct of the congress was a reflection of outstanding leadership of Gov. Amosun, adding that the party will continue to follow the leadership style of the governor.

In his remark, Amosun, commended the former executives for their hard-work, endurance and sacrifice.

He urged the new executive committee members to continue working towards making the party formidable ahead of next year’s general elections.

Earlier, a governorship aspirant in the party, Jimi Lawal, in a chat with journalists, expressed confidence that the congress would produce capable hands to steer the party to success in 2019.