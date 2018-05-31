Gospel Singer kicks as pastor demands $54m to buy 4th aircraft

Popular American Gospel Singer, Kirk Franklin has frowned at a request by a pastor, Jessie Duplantis for donations to buy his fourth air plane at the cost of $54 million.



Duplantis is an Evangelical Charismatic Christian Minister based in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, and the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries.

The “Thank you’’ hit maker took to his instagram @kirkfranklin to express his sadness with the picture of 68-year old Duplantis.

“This is Jessie Duplantis, a televangelist who has four planes, and is now telling us that “Jesus’’ wants us to buy him another one.

“ I’m posting this because now that we see popular culture stand up to the injustices in mainstream society, I believe the church should do the same for its own as well.

“WE should take the lead when there is an abuse of power that affects our message to the masses; our silence can be as loud as the bigotry and racism we see in the public square.

“Many of these “ministries’’ built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities that put their trust in the hands of “God’s shepherds’’ only to see the prosperity benefit those doing the preaching.

“Again, there are GREAT Christian leaders, and there is NOTHING wrong with having a plane… but if the burden falls on the less fortunate and GREED is the check written by those drowning in socio-economic rivers of systemic disparities, GOD is not flying that plane,’’ he wrote.

The 48-year old song writer, Choir director and author is known for leading urban contemporary gospel choir such as The Family, God’s Property and One Nation Crew.

He has won multiple awards including 12 Grammy awards.

The Texas born artist also featured in movies which include “Joyful Noise’’, “The Gospel’’, “Something to say About’’ and many others. (NAN)