I only gave her mixture of lime, honey —Lagos prophet arrested over sick woman’s death

By Evelyn Usman

A pastor with the Ajagbandi branch of a white garment church, Prophet Dominic Daniel, has been arrested in connection with the death of a female worshipper in the church premises, weekend.

Arrested alongside the prophet was the deceased’s lover, Ifeanyi Eyinna, who took her to the church for healing.

The deceased, Ramat Audu, who lived with her lover at Iya Lekan Street in Shibiri area of Lagos, was rushed to the church by her lover when she fell ill.

A prayer session was conducted during which the 34-year-old prophet administered some concoction to the ailing lady. She reportedly slumped in front of the church after taking the concoction.

Explaining how the pastor and late Audi’s lover were arrested, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said the complaint made at Ilemba Hausa Division police station by Ramat’s elder brother, Ibrahim Audu, led to the suspects’ arrest.

I simply obeyed her—Lover

During interrogation, Eyinna said: “I loved my girlfriend and we have been living together with the intention of getting married.

“She suddenly fell sick at night. She was coughing seriously.

“I suggested taking her to the hospital but she declined. She rather told me to take her to her church at Shibiri, that she knew what was wrong with her.

“I chartered a taxi to the church where we met the pastor.

“After taking the concoction, the cough became serious and she slumped in front of the church. I had to contact her family members.”

The prophet

On his part, Prophet Michael admitted receiving the lady, though he initially denied giving her any concoction.

But Ifeanyi interjected, insisting he gave him something.

At the end of the short argument, the prophet said: “I only gave her a mixture of lime and honey, because she was coughing and then asked her to go home.

“Moments later, I heard people screaming outside the church.

“By the time I rushed out, I met her on the ground.”

The concoction has been taken for forensic analysis.