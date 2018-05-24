FUTO VC laments rising poverty, maternal, infant mortality

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—VICE Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Professor Francis Eze, has identified rising level of poverty, high maternal and infant mortality, unemployment, gender-based violence and insecurity, as major developmental problems troubling Nigeria.

He stated this while flagging off the institution’s Seventh International Conference of the Institute of Women, Gender and Development Studies.

While describing the theme of the Conference, “Gender, Health and Sustainable Development” as very apt, Professor Eze was also worried by poor health care, epileptic waste management, as well as occasional disease outbreaks.

He expressed regret that in a recent life expectancy ranking by the World Health Organization, WHO, Nigeria was ranked 177 out of 183 countries.