FRSC begins recruitment of new personnel — Spokesman

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has begun the process of a nationwide recruitment of new personnel as recently approved by the Federal Government.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the agency’s recruitment portal (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng) had been opened to receive applications.

He, however, did not disclose the number of new personnel to be recruited under the exercise.

The exercise, according to him, will be conducted into the Officer, Marshal Inspectorate (MI) and Road Marshal Assistant (RMA) cadres.

“Applicants for the Officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree from recognised institutions, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and must not be more than 30 years of age.

“For the Marshal Inspectorate cadre, there are three subcategories namely, Marshal Inspector I (MI-I), Marshal Inspector II (MI-II), and Marshal Inspector III (MI-III).

“The requirements for MI-I are Higher National Diploma from recognised Institutions, NYSC discharge certificates, registered nurse and midwife, and must equally not be more than 30 years of age.

“The requirements for MI-II are: Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE), registered nurse or midwife. Applicants to this cadre must not be more than 28 years of age.

“For MI-III, applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW), and must equally not be more than 28 years of age,” he said.

Kazeem also said that application into the category of RMAII required a minimum of five credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and must include Mathematics and English Language.

He also said applicants for RMAIII must possess a minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, and must not be above 27 years of age.

“Artisans and tradesmen equally fall into the same categories of RMAs, however, they must possess a minimum of four passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

“They must have trade test or other professional certificates, valid class of drivers licence (for drivers and bikers), and must not be more than 28 years of age,” he added.

According to him, shortlisted candidates are expected to come along with a print-out of their forms as well as the acknowledgement slip for screening.

While emphasising that the exercise attracts no fee, Kazeem maintained that applications must be submitted within six weeks of the publication of the advert.

He added that all enquiries should be directed to 122 (toll free line), 08077690361, 08077690362 or recruitment2018@frsc.gov.ng.

He said details of the requirements for the recruitment exercise had been published in some national dailies.