Foundation gives scholarship, educational materials to students in FCT

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A humanitarian organization, Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP), yesterday gave books, school bags, shoes and other educational materials to students in the Federal Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Some indigent pupils were also awarded various categories of scholarships by the foundation at a Children Peace Concert to mark the 2018 National Children’s Day.

Over 2000 students drawn from various schools within and outside FCT received one form of educational item or the other at the children’s fiesta which held at the International Conference Centre.

Miss Irene Onwuka, a UN Peace Ambassador and founder of the QIOP Foundation, said the gesture was part of the ‘Peace Education Campaign’and ‘Foot Wear for Every Child’ initiatives of her organisation.

“This is part of our efforts to empower and unite Nigerian children through charity fiesta, peace education and Children’s day celebration.

“In line with the its mandate of advocating peaceful one Nigeria, and of giving hope to every child, QIOP has decided not just to celebrate the Nigerian child today.

“The comic books and other school items given out are our own way of saying we support the education and joy of the Nigerian child, irrespective of their background,” she said.

According to her, to reflect the message of one Nigeria despite religion and tribal differences, students were drawn from both private and public schools from the FCT and other states to attend the event.

She explained that the foundation worked with different school authorities to ensure that pupils were made available for the empowerment, especially the less privileged.

“There is no discrimination, children here came from North,South,East and West of Nigeria, from public and private schools, from rural and urban areas.

“When we make our children understand that they can get help and acceptance from any one and part of Nigeria , then a peaceful and a united nation of our dreams will be guaranteed,”she said.

Onwuka explained that the Federal Capital Territory Administration supported QIOP Foundation in hosting the event.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed delight, saying the kind gesture extended to them by the foundation was a major inspiration they needed to fulfil their dreams.

Miss Miracle Ogar, a student of Government Secondary School Gwagwalada,said: “I am happy to be celebrated and given this materials today,and I pray God to bless the this foundation.”

Also, Miss Happy Jacob, a pupil of LEA Primary School, Mabushi, who was given notebooks and other materials, said the foundation had made the childen’s day celebration more meaningful to him.

“Queen Irene Foundation has made this year’s Children’s Day an experience I will never forget,” she said.

Educationists, children rights advocates and celebrities, including ace Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, were present at the event.