Former Kaduna governor, Yero remanded in prison custody

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna this morning remanded the former governor of Kaduna state, Ramalan Yero in prison custody pending the hearing on his bail application.



Yero and three others were arraigned this morning by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission on a four count charge of money laundering and bribery.

Trial justice, Justice Muhammed Shuibu of the federal high court ordered that they be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to 6th June, 2018 to hear bail application.

