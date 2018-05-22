Food vendor in court for hitting neighbour’s scrotum with a stick

A 25-year-old food vendor, Kelechi Ugwu, who allegedly hit her neighbour with a stick on the scrotum during a fight over noise disturbance, on Tuesday, appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who was charged with assault, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, said Ugwu committed the offence on May 12, at 7 p.m. at the General Paint Area, Ajiwe Ajah, Lagos.

He said the accused hit her neighbour, Emeka Igwe, with a stick on the scrotum, causing him serious injury.

“The accused claimed that her neighbour was making noise in front of her room with some of his friends which led to a fight between them.

“She hit Igwe with a stick on his scrotum,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 245 stipulates seven years imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr. Omolaja Kazeem, admitted the accused to N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Kazeem adjourned the case until June 27, for mention.