Firms partner to feed 5,000 on Children’s Day

As part of arrangements for this year’s Children Day celebration, Sweet Sensation Confectionary, a leading quick service restaurant in partnership with Nigeria Bottling Company Plc and UAC Nigeria Plc, plans to provide free meals for 5,000 indigent children in foster homes in Lagos.

The programme, tagged “Feed a Child” kicked off on May 1 to generate resources to feed 5,000 indigent children in four selected special homes for the less-privileged .

A statement by the company’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Emeka Ugbogu, said: “The Sweet Sensation brand, since its establishment over 24 years ago through the vision of Lady Kehinde Kamson, Founder and MD, has engaged in numerous CSR welfare programmes.”