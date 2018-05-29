Firm trains youths on positive thinking

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Aquarian Consults, a business solutions firm, has organised a one-day positive thinking Master class for upwardly mobile youths based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Masterclass, which was facilitated by Amina Maina, the Group Executive Director of MRS Holdings Ltd Lagos, had the trainees drawn from several tertiary institutions.

She tasked the youths to believe in their abilities and see obstacles as opportunities to make advancements in life.

According to her, “Positive thinking is something that has to come from within an individual. Youths have to believe in themselves and be confident. They may have obstacles and challenges but they don’t have to let those hindrances stop them from translating their dreams to reality.

“They should learn the lesson and move on; ensuring those lessons are turned into results. They should never let anyone kill their spirits. Nobody can kill another’s spirit except the individuals allows it.

“Positive thinking is a function of the balance and harmony between the subconscious and conscious minds of the individuals. So, they should let the spirit within drive them to success in life.”

Maina also urged business and political leaders to across the country to invest more in youth mentorship.

“We need more programmes like the ERGP focus labs. Successful people in business and politics need to understand a lot of the youths don’t have collateral for bank loans. So, they need to start businesses and political programs based on the dreams and aspirations of the youths, and bring them on board for mentorship,” Maina said.

The Program Coordinator, Aquarian Consults, Khadijah Shogbuyi, said the Masterclass was an intervention of the firm to help address the deficiencies in human capital development, unemployment and economic hardships among the youths.j

Desmond Ashikwe, an MSc student, told Vanguard that the programme met his expectations.

“There are expert advice and nuggets one must imbibe to succeed in life,” he said. “Personally, I have gained more insights on how to chase my dreams and succeed. I liked it”

Lois Yohanna, an undergraduate of Baze University Abuja, also said the programme exceeded her expectations and expressed hope that a lot is going to change in her life, from that time on, in the way she goes about seeking fulfilment of her aspirations.