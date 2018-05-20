Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (25 Days to go) : Team Profile – IR IRAN

On 12:52 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Iranian football team

On Monday 12 June, Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to book their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

FIFA Ranking: 36

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 10

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1978

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: First Round (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014)

Key Player: SARDAR AZMOUN
Touted as the heir to Iran goal-scoring icon Ali Daei, striker Azmoun has enjoyed prolific form for his country since bursting on to the scene at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup. Something of a poster-boy among supporters of Team Melli,
the silky-skilled Azmoun plays his club football for Russian side Rubin Kazan.

MATCHES

June 15: MOROCCO vs IR IRAN

June 20: IR IRAN vs SPAIN

June 25: IR IRAN vs PORTUGAL

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): FRANCE

 


