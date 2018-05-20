FIFA World Cup (25 Days to go) : Team Profile – IR IRAN

On Monday 12 June, Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to book their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

FIFA Ranking: 36

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 10

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1978

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: First Round (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014)

Key Player: SARDAR AZMOUN

Touted as the heir to Iran goal-scoring icon Ali Daei, striker Azmoun has enjoyed prolific form for his country since bursting on to the scene at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup. Something of a poster-boy among supporters of Team Melli,

the silky-skilled Azmoun plays his club football for Russian side Rubin Kazan.

MATCHES

June 15: MOROCCO vs IR IRAN

June 20: IR IRAN vs SPAIN

June 25: IR IRAN vs PORTUGAL

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): FRANCE