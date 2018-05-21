FIFA World Cup (24 Days to go) : Team Profile – FRANCE

France clinched their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia by topping Europe’s Group A, continuing a run of appearing at every tournament since 1994.

FIFA Ranking: 7

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 17

First stage appearances: 14

Semi final appearances: 5

Finals: 2

Titles: 1

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Champions (1998)

Key Player: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN

The France forward will be out to make his mark on another major competition, having been top scorer and player of the tournament at UEFA EURO 2016. Griezmann provided four goals and four assists for Les Bleus in the Russia 2018 qualifiers.

MATCHES:

June 16: FRANCE vs AUSTRALIA

June 21: FRANCE vs PERU

June 26: DENMARK vs FRANCE

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): AUSTRALIA