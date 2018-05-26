FIFA World Cup (19 Days to go) : Team Profile – ICELAND

Debutants Iceland became the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup, winning Russia 2018 qualifying Group I.
Continent: Europe
READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – ARGENTINA
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 13
First stage appearances: 0
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 2018
Last World Cup: —
Best outing: —
Key Player: GYLFI SIGURÐSSON
Iceland’s talismanic midfield playmaker has been named his country’s footballer of the year for the last five years running. Sigurdsson supplied four goals and as many assists in the team’s Russia 2018 qualifying campaign.
MATCHES:
June 16: ARGENTINA vs ICELAND
June 22: NIGERIA vs ICELAND
June 26: ICELAND vs CROATIA
NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): CROATIA