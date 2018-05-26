Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (19 Days to go) : Team Profile – ICELAND

Debutants Iceland became the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup, winning Russia 2018 qualifying Group I.

FIFA Ranking: 22

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 13

First stage appearances: 0

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 2018

Last World Cup: —

Best outing: —

Key Player: GYLFI SIGURÐSSON

Iceland’s talismanic midfield playmaker has been named his country’s footballer of the year for the last five years running. Sigurdsson supplied four goals and as many assists in the team’s Russia 2018 qualifying campaign.

MATCHES:

June 16: ARGENTINA vs ICELAND

June 22: NIGERIA vs ICELAND

June 26: ICELAND vs CROATIA

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): CROATIA

 

 


