FIFA World Cup (16 Days to go) : Team Profile – BRAZIL

Brazil was the first team from CONMEBOL to book their place at Russia 2018.
Continent: South America
Nickname: Samba Boys
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 20
First stage appearances: 12
Semi final appearances: 11
Finals: 7
Titles: 5
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Key Player: NEYMAR
Neymar is set to make his second appearance at a World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain star also won the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup title with former club Barcelona.
MATCHES:
June 17: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND
June 22: BRAZIL vs COSTA RICA
June 27: SERBIA vs BRAZIL
