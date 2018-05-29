Breaking News
Translate

FIFA World Cup (16 Days to go) : Team Profile – BRAZIL

On 6:15 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Brazil was the first team from CONMEBOL to book their place at Russia 2018.

FIFA Ranking: 2

Continent: South America

Nickname: Samba Boys

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – NIGERIA

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 20

First stage appearances: 12

Semi final appearances: 11

Finals: 7

Titles: 5

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing:  Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Key Player: NEYMAR

Neymar is set to make his second appearance at a World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain star also won the  2015 FIFA Club World Cup title with former club Barcelona.

MATCHES:

June 17: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

June 22: BRAZIL vs COSTA RICA

June 27: SERBIA vs BRAZIL

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): SWITZERLAND

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.