FIFA World Cup (15 Days to go) : Team Profile – SWITZERLAND

Switzerland booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 1-0 aggregate play-off win over Northern Ireland.
Continent: Europe
Nickname: La Nati
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 19
First stage appearances: 10
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1934
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
Key Player: GRANIT XHAKA
Switzerland’s player of the year for 2017, Xhaka is a key man in Vladimir Petkovic’s side. The Arsenal midfielder impressed at Brazil 2014 and will be out
to make his mark on another World Cup.
MATCHES:
June 17: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND
June 22: SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND
June 27: SWITZERLAND vs COSTA RICA
