FIFA World Cup (15 Days to go) : Team Profile – SWITZERLAND

Emmanuel Okogba

Switzerland booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 1-0 aggregate play-off win over Northern Ireland.

FIFA Ranking: 6

Continent: Europe

Nickname: La Nati

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 10

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1934

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing:  Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Key Player: GRANIT XHAKA

Switzerland’s player of the year for 2017, Xhaka is a key man in Vladimir Petkovic’s side. The Arsenal midfielder impressed at Brazil 2014 and will be out
to make his mark on another World Cup.

MATCHES:

June 17: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

June 22: SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND

June 27: SWITZERLAND vs COSTA RICA

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): COSTA RICA

 

 

 

 


