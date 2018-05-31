FIFA World Cup (14 Days to go) : Team Profile – COSTA RICA

Brazil 2014 quarter-finalists Costa Rica earned their return thanks to claiming one of the automatic qualifying spots from the CONCACAF region.
Continent: North America
Nickname: Los Ticos
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 16
First stage appearances: 4
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1990
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Quarter-finals (2014)
Key Player: BRYAN RUIZ
An attacking midfielder who can also play as a second striker, Ruiz was a key player in Costa Rica’s run to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014.
The Ticos captain scored three goals in qualifying for Russia 2018.
MATCHES:
June 17: COSTA RICA vs SERBIA
June 22: BRAZIL vs COSTA RICA
June 27: SWITZERLAND vs COSTA RICA