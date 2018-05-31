FIFA World Cup (14 Days to go) : Team Profile – COSTA RICA

Continent: North America

Nickname: Los Ticos

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 16

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1990

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Quarter-finals (2014)

Key Player: BRYAN RUIZ

An attacking midfielder who can also play as a second striker, Ruiz was a key player in Costa Rica’s run to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014.

The Ticos captain scored three goals in qualifying for Russia 2018.

MATCHES:

June 17: COSTA RICA vs SERBIA

June 22: BRAZIL vs COSTA RICA

June 27: SWITZERLAND vs COSTA RICA