FIFA must publish results of Russia probe, German anti-doping agency insists

NADA, the German anti-doping agency, has called on FIFA to publish results of a probe on doping among Russian players before June’s start of the World Cup in Russia.

“We demand a statement from FIFA soon. A lot of time has passed.

“The implementation of possible consequences from the investigation is becoming more and more difficult,’’ NADA chair Andrea Gotzmann told newsmen.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigations into doping in Russian sports saw 154 footballers mentioned, and 34 samples possibly tampered with.

They are said to include players from Russia’s squad for the June 14 to July 15 FIFA World Cup the country is hosting.

WADA chief investigator Guenter Younger told broadcasters ARD the findings were “very, very suspicious’’ and that they would aim to make sure that FIFA investigates the issue thoroughly.

Football ruling body FIFA last commented on the issue in February.

It said it has ordered retests of the 154 samples and that all 23 Russian players at the 2014 World Cup were tested.

It also told ARD that an update on the issue was expected “within the coming weeks.’’