My exit from the ministry today follows the acceptance of my resignation by Buhari, says Fayemi

2019: Fayemi resigns from Buhari’s cabinet

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AHEAD of the governorship election in Ekiti State, the candidate of the All Progressives Party, APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Wednesday, formally resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, as Minister of Mines and Steel Development to pursue governorship ambition.

This was made known by Fayemi in his valedictory speech while addressing a media conference on the sector’s performance and impact on diversifying the economy at the ministry’s headquarters.

Fayemi who handed over to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, in acting capacity, said with the development achieved and ongoing process to take the sector to an enviable height, he will suggest Bwari should step into his position as minister.

Fayemi said the achievement in the sector has placed the nation among global mining destinations with low risks while

According to him leaving Buhari’s cabinet and the ministry was with mix feelings and overwhelmed by emotions including support received from the Minister of State, Hon Abubakar Bwari, Permanent Secretary and staff.

He also highlighted achievements recorded in the sector since he was appointed minister including final moves to fully return Ajaokuta Steel Company to the federal government.

He further stated the ministry has been at its best to minimize the use of mercury by promoting the use of borite at mining sites to safeguard life of host communities.

He said: “This occasion of the valedictory ministerial briefing marking the conclusion of my tour of duty as Minister of Mines and Steel Development. On one hand, I have a deep sense of pride about my contributions to the landmark achievements we have been able to achieve in the sector and I am thus transitioning out with my head held high.

“On the other hand, I am overwhelmed by emotions as I bid goodbye to a sector that I, together with other patriots, have invested a great deal of passionate and patriotic efforts over the past 2 years.

“My exit from the ministry today follows the acceptance of my resignation by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, effective today, May 30, 2018, to allow me pursue other political interests.

“As you may recall, I assumed duty as Minister of Mines and Steel Development on November 11, 2015, following my appointment by the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The period of my stewardship in the Ministry has been strategic as it coincided with this administration’s determination to reposition the Minerals and Metals Sector to serve as a frontier of economic diversification, the creation of jobs and the broadening of the range of economic opportunities available to Nigerians.

“The overall goal has been to ensure the sector contributes optimally to the building of a strong and virile economy that supports our human development goals.

“We have made progress in resolving the legal issues around our legacy projects, particularly Ajaokuta. We have signed a Modified Concession Agreement (MCA) that has allowed for the commencement of the return of the entity to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We have in place a timeline of action which would see the legacy plant become operational in the near future. We are at this time concluding an audit process, further to which we would fully take over the plant. We are taking the most appropriate steps in our national interest to ensure Ajaokuta is finally put to work after several false starts in the past.

“On ALSCON, we have also made significant progress in our efforts to bring the Company back to life with the approval of the National Council on Privatisation that the company be given to UC Rusal with clear conditionalities for resuscitation.”

According to him there was no feud between the Executive and National Assembly over Ajaokuta Steel Company, said, “This is democracy we are bound to engage in robust debate time to time. Rather we are working in national interest to ensure the company stands on its feet again.”