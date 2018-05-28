FG prosecuting me for no reason—Kuku

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FORMER Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Kingsley Kuku, weekend, accused the Federal government of prosecuting him for no reason.

Kuku also disclosed that his 84-year-old mother, who lives in Arogbo is “still in a state of shock.”

This was as the Arogbo Ijaw National Front and the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the security personnel to order and stop harassing their son.

Recall that no fewer than 25 armed policemen from the Force Headquarters, Abuja had invaded and ransacked Kuku’s residence at Arogbo, in the riverine area of Ondo State last Thursday.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, entitled: ‘I am being persecuted for no reason,’ Kuku said “the lives of my immediate family and 84-year old mother are in danger.”

The statement read: “It was indeed a great embarrassment and surprise to me when I received telephone calls from Arogbo, my hometown in Ondo State, Nigeria, that more than 20 armed Policemen, with other plainclothes men stormed my house.

“They broke the gate with sophisticated equipment, gained entry into the compound, vandalized all the doors in the house, and ransacked all the rooms unaccompanied by anybody.

“While this Gestapo like operation lasted, some of the Policemen shot sporadically into the air which made many people scamper into safety.

“The squad, led by a Superintendent of Police, Sunday Alli, claimed to come from the Inspector General of Police Tactical Squad, for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Gun-running.

“One wonders if this team did any background or facts check before proceeding on a journey to Arogbo, a peaceful community of mainly fishermen and women.

“What could the policemen be looking for? If they wanted to search my house, should they not have come with a Search Warrant?

“Since they did not meet me at home, even if they wanted to search, should they have done so unaccompanied?

“It is worrisome if our country has degenerated to a level where innocent citizens are being harassed, intimidated and framed up on daily basis, while criminals and perpetrators of other heinous activities walk about freely.

“I do not have any doubt in my mind that this act of intimidation is part of the present administration’s plan to persecute me for no reason.”