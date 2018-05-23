FG owes us N140bn on road projects — A-Ibom govt

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Government has insisted that the Federal Government owes the state N140 billion, which it expended on the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state in the last three years.

It lamented that the continued delay by the Federal Government to refund the money was hampering the execution of more road projects in the state.

State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, added that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration was currently handling 44 major road projects across the state despite the huge amount owed by the Federal Government, explaining that the non-refund of the money had slowed down the pace of work and number of roads that would have been done across the state.

He said: “The achievements recorded by the administration in roads infrastructure and other key areas is due to Governor Emmanuel’s transparency and prudent management of the lean resources accruing to the state.

“We are currently constructing 44 roads in Akwa Ibom. If the Federal Government had refunded even a kobo to us, we would have done 80. The Federal Government is owing us in the region of N140billion. And from genuine approvals and verified positions, they came to the conclusion that in the first tranche, they will give us N70 billion as the first payment.”

“They(FG) also said that at the completion and verification as the other jobs are ongoing, they will pay us the balance but as we sit today, the FG has not refunded any money, not even a dime to the Akwa Ibom State Government. But we are hopeful. The governor keeps getting promises and assurances from Abuja that he would be paid but as at today, nothing yet.”