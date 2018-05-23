FG, Nestle partner to fight acute malnutrition in children

…as firm launches ‘Nestle for Healthier Kids’ initiative

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Federal Government and Nestle Nigeria Plc, have partnered to fight acute malnutrition among 2.3 million children as the situation poses a danger to their future.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in his remark during the launch of Nestle for Healthier Kids, NHK, initiative in Abuja by Nestle Nigeria Plc, to reach 17, 000 children and 350 teachers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ogun State through the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Represented by the Head of Nutrition, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Chris Isokpumwu, the minister said the Ministry lauds the initiative championed by Nestle Nigeria Plc to promote good nutrition among children including their parents.

According to him, the initiative by Nestle Nigeria Plc was good, however, there are 32 million school children in Nigeria today, therefore Nestle Nigeria’s initiative to reach 17, 000 was just a drop in the ocean, and charged it to scale up the number.

Nigeria joins the global Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative launched on May 15, 2018 – The International Day of Families. The programme include further development of healthier products and advice for families on nutrition and exercise. It aims at helping 50 million children globally, to lead healthier lives by 2030.

The NHK launch in Abuja was attended by children from participating schools in the FCT, high-level representatives from the ministries of health and education, the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB, FCT and Ogun State Universal Basic Education boards.

He said: “We have 2.5 million children acutely malnourished and at least one in five of those children will die. We are taking action, but you know government alone cannot do that because it requires support of parents, teachers, corporate organisations like Nestle, and everybody.

“We are happy that Nestle is launching the Nestle for Healthier Kids initiative. We are happy that Nestle plans to reach 50 million children by 2030 with the message of good nutrition, play and be active, maintain good hygiene at all times, choose water instead of sugary beverages, in fact, generally live healthy lives because healthy children end up as healthy adults.

“The Federal Ministry of Health was very eager to partner with this initiative because of the prospects of scaling it up to the rest of the country. We will continue to support, promote and protect our children.

“We are in a country and indeed, a world where people no longer live to the ripe old age. We need to go back to the basics.

“We are building a strong foundation for the children in this country with various policies and programmes to ensure children are strong enough to have the right Intelligence Quotient to be able to perform well in school, and the school home-grown project is such an initiative.”

In his opening remark earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, represented by Corporate Communication and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka, said the launch of Nestle for Healthier Kids initiative was globally launched on May 15, 2018, and explained that it was a flagship programme that brings together the initiatives Nestle has put in place to ensure that children are able to live healthier lives.

According to Uwadoka, in Nigeria, this year, the company will want to reach out to 17, 000 children with this nutrition education supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, State Ministry of Education in FCT and in Ogun State, and also by the State Education Boards, SUBEBs.

“We are going to be implementing this initiative in schools within Ogun State and the FCT in Abaji area. Part of what we are doing is to train the teachers and in turn impart this education to the children so when they go home, they can practise healthy nutrition to ensure they stay and grow healthy, then they can learn properly, be agile in school and grow to have better life.

“We went into partnership with other stakeholders to do this job because we cannot do it all by ourselves.This is just one of the different projects we have in the area of supporting children and for the private health care givers”, she added.