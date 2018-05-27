FG deserves commendation on security, anti-corruption measures, says don

Lagos – Prof. Lai Olurode of the Department of Sociology, University of Lagos says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration deserves high scores for tackling security and corruption challenges in the country in the last three years.

Olurode stated this in an interview in Lagos on Sunday.



“I think you have to score the government of President Buhari on security.

“Any honest assessor would not say that he has failed. You put everything on the balance.

“The bombings in the North east, in Abuja. Abuja was constantly under threats. The same thing applied to Kano, Kaduna.

“If you look at the scale, if you look at the frequency, you take your statistics, I think Nigeria could not be said to be under the same kind of security threats that we were in 2015.

“So, on security, I think the government has not done badly.

”But the fact that we cannot gloss over is that some security challenges that confronted this country before the commencement of this government had been mitigated,’’ he said.

The professor of sociology also commended the Federal Government’s anti-corruption drive.

Olurode, a former National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, said that unlike the case of security, the nation still has a long way to travel against corruption.

He described corruption as a cankerworm that had eaten so deep into the society.

Olurode said that there was no way the President could police every private and public organisation in the country.

“Of course government came and a large number of people had been placed on N-Power, on employment.

“When you look at the employment situation and the statistics, quite a large number of Nigerian school leavers; they are yet to be there.

“The other thing, we can look at is the worth of the naira.

“Nigeria is an importing Nation. Nigeria, we are not producing. We are not yet there.

“But there is improvement in power supply. We cannot take that away from this government, ‘’ Olurode said.

He urged the Federal Government to create more employment opportunities. (NAN)