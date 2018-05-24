Federation invites 40 wrestlers to camp for Africa Youth Games

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) says it has invited 40 athletes for camping ahead of the 2018 Africa Youth Games (AYG) in Algeria.

Ahmed Abdullahi, Secretary-general of the federation said on Thursday in Abuja that the camp would open in Bayelsa on May 28.

Abdullahi said that the 40 athletes comprise of 20 males and 20 females, adding that each athlete would come with a training partner.

“Of the 40 wrestlers, 20 are training partners. This is to ensure perfection and compatibility.

“We are going to select the best and reduce the number to 20. That is 10 males and 10 females made up of five wrestlers and five training partners,” he said.

Nigeria would take part in 23 sports in the 2018 AYG slated to hold from July 19 to July 28 in Algeria.(NAN)