Fayose’s aide resigns

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti– Alhaji Ademola Bello,the Special Adviser to Governor Ayo Fayose on Cultural Matters has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

Bello in his resignation letter addressed to Fayose and dated 21st May, 2018 said he was quitting Fayose’s government “on personal grounds.”

He joined the increasing list of officials quitting the Fayose administration for various reasons.

They include former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ekiti State University, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi; former Director General/Special Adviser Bureau of Public Procurement, Chief Segun Akinwumi; former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Deji Adesua; former Board Member representing Ekiti at Odua Investment, Dr. Sikiru Lawal, just to mention a few.

Bello was Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters where he wielded enormous influence and was at a time the highest ranking Muslim in the administration.

He was later moved to Bureau of Culture and Tourism. Bello was among the Muslims in government considered as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate but the lot fell on fellow Ado indigene, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin.

His resignation letter reads, “I hereby wish to inform Your Excellency of my desire to resign my appointment as a Special Adviser under your administration forthwith on personal grounds.

“Permit me to express my profound appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in various capacities in the course of this administration.

“It is my fervent prayer that Allah in His infinite mercies shall continue to direct our noble course.”