Fashola flags-off reconstruction of N20.8bn Ikorodu-Shagamu Expressway project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, today led other dignitaries to perform the epoch making groundbreaking of the Ikorodu – Shagamu Express Way.

The event was also witnessed by Special Adviser to President Muhammed Buhari in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Ikorodu council of Obas(traditional rulers), residents, among others.

Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier approved N20.8 billion for the rehabilitation of the Sagamu-Ikorodu Road.

Information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the voting of the N20.8 billion for the rehabilitation of the road

The minister said the rehabilitation project will reduce the operating costs and movement of petroleum products and agricultural products between Lagos and Ogun states.

Details later