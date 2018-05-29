Faction alerts APC over nPDP

The faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has alerted that members of nPDP in the party were out to destroy APC in the country.

The Chairman of the faction, Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, declared onm Tuesday that the divisionary tactics of nPDP members were aimed at bringing down the chances of the APC in the coming elections.

“We have come to the conclusion that fragmenting a ruling political party into fractions at this material time is injurious, self-serving and the promoters should only be seen as agents of destabilization but fifth columnists.

“We may need to refresh ourselves that the antics of the nPDP members is to demonize our great party and make it less in value before Nigerians.

“It is part of their plot to de-market the party while they are seeking alternatives.

“The grievances advanced by these people bent on destroying the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government can be likened to the proverbial woman seeking to divorce,” he said.

Bolarinwa alleged that members of nPDP under the leadership Alhaji Kawu Baraje were already hobnobbing with other political parties.

“Baraje was recently sighted in Abuja at a meeting convened at the instance of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and such a man is championing the cause of nPDP members within APC.

“The other arrow head of the nPDP seemingly on a journey to his political desert resigned from a Federal Board to join Africa Democratic Party (ADC) in less than five days from the date of resignation.

“How sincere is a woman whose divorce was premeditated by another man and could pack into his house within the shortest time?

“It will be safe to say that she has been having extra -marital affairs,” he said.

“While the “grievances” advanced by nPDP remain frivolous, they have done worse to the legacy bloc in Kwara State,” he added.

Bolarinwa added that members of the legacy group were marginalized in the state, saying that despite this, his group remained loyal to the leadership of the party and the President.

He added that APC ended up having two congresses in Kwara because of the selfish nature of a clique that believed everyone must kowtow to a personality even when principle of fairness and equity were not respected.

“Our members were denied nomination forms, and level play field to contest – even if they will lose, they should have allowed them the chance to contest in the first place.