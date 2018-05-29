Experts lament effect of hard drugs on youths

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Experts have lamented the negative impact of tramadol and other harmful drugs on youths in Warri, Delta State, pleading for concerted efforts by parents and faith based organisations to intensify sensitisation against abuse of these drugs.

Speaking at a round table dicussion in Warri on campaign against drug abuse and bad habits organised by National Orientation Agency, NOA in collaboration with Foundation for Development and Community Engagement, FDCE, Delta State, Director of NOA, Mr Okoro Ivan, said abuse of drugs by youths was largely responsible for various crimes committed by them.

“Drug abuse is the root of all social vices. Examples are armed robbery, prostitution, vandalism of government property, arson and other criminal activities against man.

“All hands must be on deck and security agencies must be at alert. Health workers must put in extra efforts to check the menace,” he said.