Excravos, Warri dredging: Ijaw, Itsekiri demand engagement of communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—IJAW and Itsekiri youths have advised the Federal Government to productively engage community youths during the dredging of the Excravos to Warri waterways, saying this would eliminate youth restiveness in the area.

A statement by National President, Ijaw Youth Council, Mr Eric Omare, and Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, President, Itsekiri National Youth Council, said youth restiveness in the Niger Delta was often triggered by failure of government and international oil companies to engage youths and other critical stakeholders in community projects.

The youth organisations also announced the constitution of a 30- member committee jointly headed by Frank Akiefa and Joseph Uwawah to carry out sensitisation programmes in the affected communities against restiveness ahead of commencement of the dredging project.

The statement explained that the sensitisation committee would meet with key stakeholders to preach the need for all to encourage the success of the dredging project.

“Community and youth restiveness mainly account for the inability to carry out key developmental projects in the region by government,” he said.