Excitement as Enugu students endorse Ugwuanyi for 2nd term

Ahead of the three years anniversary of the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State, students from all the tertiary institutions in the state under the auspices of Gburugburu Student Support Group (GSSG), have unanimously endorsed the governor for a second term in office.

Rising from a well attended solidarity rally in Enugu in appreciation of peace and good governance in the state, the jubilant students who later converged at the Government House to identify with Gov. Ugwuanyi said they were elated at his sterling performance in spite of the state’s meager resources.

Reconfirming their award on Gov. Ugwuanyi as the “Most Student-Friendly Governor in Nigeria”, the students added that “we have taken it upon ourselves to be in the fore-front for the realization of anything that will return you to the Lion Building come 2019”.

Presenting the student’s stance, the group’s Chairman, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe, promised the governor that they will deliver 150,000 verifiable votes for him in 2019, saying: “Be rest assured that our total support for you is unflinching”.

He disclosed that they “collapsed every other student structures (Kporakpo inclusive) into GSSG to give you (Ugwuanyi) the maximum support you need because you deserve it”, stressing that “this we will achieve through our programmes, community-based outreaches, social media awareness, school visitations and sensitizations”.

“Your Excellency, you can’t imagine the joy in our hearts whenever we go out of the state and engage our contemporaries from other states on issues of governance, and the most performing states, Enugu will always stand out as the standard. And this is possible because your sterling performance is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf”.

“This is the reason why we have greatly tasked ourselves, held series of meetings, travelled down to the various wards, identified like minds and empowered them on the need to support the re-election bid of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not just with voice support but with their PVCs, because one good term deserves another”, the students stated.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was overwhelmed by the large number of enthusiastic students at the event, thanked them for their support, goodwill, solidarity and prayers and promised to address the issues they raised regarding their involvement in moving the state forward.