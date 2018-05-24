Enelamah, others to speak at Ausso leadership masterclass

By Destiny Eseaga

MINISTER of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah is expected to address delegates of the second leg of the Ausso Leadership Academy, ALA, holding from the 4th of June at the Entrepreneurs’ Hub in Lagos.

Enelamah will be sharing his experience and outstanding success in business and public service with the delegates and also speak on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, EGRP, developed to restore economic growth while leveraging the ingenuity and resilience of the Nigerian people.

In his response, Enelama said “I am aware of what the Ausso Leadership Academy is doing to close the leadership knowledge gap in Corporate Nigeria, and I am happy to support the effort”.

Speaking on the development, the Founder and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Ausso Leadership Academy, Mr Austin Okere noted that Dr Enelamah’s endorsement is critical to the efforts of the Ausso Leadership Academy in the quest for corporate human capital development.

Okere said: “It is a privilege to have one of the very best public officers, with an enviable record of performance come and share his experience with the delegates.

“His insights will provide a robust perspective on the intersection between business and public service.”

Among other notable Champions that will be sharing their experiences are Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the Father of modern Telecommunications in Nigeria, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a banking mogul, Oscar Oyema, CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Omobola Johnson, former Minister of Communications, Mitchel Elegbe, CEO of Interswitch, Deji Alli, Chairman of Mixta Africa and Bisi Adeyemi, MD of DCSL among others.